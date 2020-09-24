Henrietta High School student tests positive for COVID-19

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta ISD confirmed that a Henrietta High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23.
According to Superintendent Scot Clayton, Henrietta High School was sanitized prior to students returning Thursday morning, and all District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.
Based on the information that has been gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is Oct. 6, 2020.
Henrietta ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed.
The full press release can be found here.
