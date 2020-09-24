Holliday Elementary moves into new wing while district continues to grow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Teachers and Fifth Graders at Holliday Elementary School have new classrooms with state of the art learning.
“We had little bitty spaces that we were having to take turns putting people,” said Laurie Allen, a teacher at Holliday Elementary School. “Classes were taking place in the cafeteria every once in a while.”
Now, the days of that are over with a new wing expansion.
Students moved in this week.
Tara Kirkland is the elementary school principal.
“They’ve been very excited,” said Tara Kirkland, the elementary school principal. “A lot of their parents say the students have talked about it all weekend. It’s been a lot of fun for them to get to help their teachers set up their new classrooms.”
The expansion comes with five new state of the art classrooms, bigger bathrooms, and a multi-purpose room that can be used for Science experiments.
It also gives teachers and school administration more ability to work with students one on one.
“We do a lot of different therapies and need quiet testing rooms for different assessments that we give,” said Kirkland. “We need other multi-purpose spaces and so adding on five new homeroom classrooms has allowed us to stretch our legs and have space to take kids to work for small group work.”
The expansion comes as Holliday ISD continues to grow which has been seen over the last five years.
“As we continue to grow, I know that our teachers will still maintain a positive culture and a small-town feel,” said Kirkland. “I think that is why a lot of people like to come to Holliday and have moved out here.”
The district is continuing to grow.
At this month’s school board meeting, board members decided to vote in favor of the expansion and renovation of the band hall.
The first phase will consist of building a new band hall that will connect to the existing band hall.
Once that is completed construction will start on phase two which will consist of renovating the existing band hall.
“By the end of the whole project our band will have a fantastic new great facility to work in,” said Kirkland.
The overall cost of the project is about $3.7 million and will take about two and a half years to finish.
The project will be funded completely out of money the school already has and will not require a bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.