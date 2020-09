WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will warm back up close to and above 90 starting Friday and lasting into the weekend. In fact, some places out west may see temperatures make a push into the middle and upper 90s. A strong cold front brings an end to all of that by Monday. Highs most of next week will be in the 70s and 80s with lows mainly in the 50s. A chance for rain may show up on Monday.