National Guard soldiers return to WF after deployment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 4-133rd Field Artillery soldiers of the National Guard are back in Wichita Falls on Thursday after deployment.
Their families were overjoyed to welcome them home.
“He was overseas at the United Arab Emirates," said Andrea Kidd, wife of a deployed solider. "It’s been 10 months already and probably a little bit more than that because he had training and all sorts of other stuff. We hung out, we made it through COVID, we made it through a deployment and now we are ready to kick everything’s but back into gear.”
“Were excited, we’re going to have so much fun when he comes home.”
“I was speechless when I saw them,” said Staff Sgt. Raymond Kidd. “They didn’t recognize me. I feel wonderful, I’m glad to be home. Tt was a long deployment, I’m just glad to be home.”
