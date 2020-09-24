23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,717

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 17 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,717 cases in Wichita County, with 276 of them still being active.
There have been 1,419 total recoveries, 19,959 negative tests and 22 deaths.
There are currently 268 patients recovering at home while 8 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 369 tests still pending.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,406: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,676: 30 - 39, stable condition
