Patchy fog is possible once again this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to be experiencing warmer conditions than what we have had over the last couple of days. The high for today will be in the mid to low 80s across Texoma. This morning we will likely see fog across the area, however it should lift off by about 10 this morning. Then going into Friday we’ll see temperatures return back to Summer like conditions. We will see a high of about 90 on Friday with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 days with a high of 93. On Sunday we will cool off a tad but not much we will have a high of 92 with sunny skies but a cold front looks to come in late Sunday going into Monday dropping temps down into the low 80s for the high on Monday then Tuesday we are tracking another cold front that looks to drop temps back into the 70s by Wednesday.