Sixth COVID-19 related death reported in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The sixth COVID-19 related death has been reported in Montague County, by The Nocona News.
The patient was a 77-year-old man from Bowie who first tested positive for the virus on July 17.
The county now has a total of 6 deaths and 171 positive cases.
155 patients have recovered and 10 cases remain active at this time.
The Nocona News also reports the county’s total of 10 active cases does not currently include the recent students and staff members from Bowie ISD and Nocona ISD.
