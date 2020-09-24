State releases district-level COVID-19 data for public schools

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.
The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.
The biggest increase this week comes out of Graham ISD who’s seen 13 new student cases and two new staff cases.
Wichita Falls ISD has seen the most COVID-19 cases out of school districts in Region 9 with 21 students and nine staff members testing positive for the virus.
Region 9 data for the current week can be found below:
School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.
To look at the full table of data for every district in the state of Texas, click here.
