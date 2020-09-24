State releases district-level COVID-19 data for public schools

State releases district-level COVID-19 data for public schools
The state of Texas will be updating their numbers every Wednesday. (Source: KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Team | September 24, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:44 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in every public school district in the state of Texas.

The numbers will be updated weekly and includes data such as: the total district enrollment the first week of school, the current week’s student and staff cases, whether the source of infection was on campus or off campus and cumulative numbers for these categories since school started.

The biggest increase this week comes out of Graham ISD who’s seen 13 new student cases and two new staff cases.

Wichita Falls ISD has seen the most COVID-19 cases out of school districts in Region 9 with 21 students and nine staff members testing positive for the virus.

Region 9 data for the current week can be found below:

District Total district enrollment New student cases for current week New staff/faculty cases for current week Total student cases Total staff/faculty cases
Archer City ISD 504
Bellevue ISD 139
Bowie ISD 1634 2 2 3 2
Bryson ISD 254
Burkburnett ISD 3191 1 0 2 0
Chillicothe ISD 210 0 0 2 0
City View ISD 1062
Electra ISD 441 0 0 1 0
Forestburg ISD 167
Gold-burg ISD 139
Graham ISD 2276 13 2 15 2
Harrold ISD 104
Henrietta ISD 922
Holliday ISD 1068 0 1 1 1
Iowa Park CISD 1912 4 0 11 2
Jacksboro ISD 1051 1 0 2 1
Knox City - O’Brien CISD 232
Midway ISD 135
Montague ISD 154
Munday ISD 388 0 0 1 0
Newcastle ISD Not Reported
Nocona ISD 247
Olney ISD 678 0 0 0 1
Perrin-Whitt CISD 323
Petrolia CISD 442
Prairie Valley ISD 161
Quanah ISD 511
Saint Jo ISD 145
Seymour ISD 589
Throckmorton CISD 141
Vernon ISD 1853 0 1 7 1
Wichita Falls ISD 13,155 4 1 21 9
Windthorst ISD 433 1 2 8 9

School districts with blank spaces do not have any data reported at this time.

To look at the full table of data for every district in the state of Texas, click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.