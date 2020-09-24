Two new MSU Texas student tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 43 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Thursday just before 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of nine faculty/staff members and 34 students. There are currently 10 active student cases along with one active staff case.
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
