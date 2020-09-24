Two new MSU Texas student tests positive for COVID-19

By KAUZ Team | September 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 4:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas. (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 43 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Thursday just before 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of nine faculty/staff members and 34 students. There are currently 10 active student cases along with one active staff case.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

