WFPD and WCSO end high-speed chase downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers and Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies ended a car chase at N Rosewood Ave and Bonner Street on Thursday.
According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Eipper, the chase started when officers attempted to pull over a white four-door Chevy HHR and the car continued to drive.
The Chevy HHR was reportedly going speeds of up to 90 MPH before the officers were able to end the chase. The car hit a guide wire when attempting to turn, causing the driver to stop his vehicle before reportedly running away on foot.
Police officers and Sheriff’s deputies then caught the driver on foot.
The driver was the only occupant of the car and he was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and evading on foot.
The driver is being checked for injuries before being transported to jail.
