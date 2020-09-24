Wichita Falls residents deal with stolen political yard signs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -With the general and special elections coming in the Fall, some residents in Wichita Falls are having issues with stolen yard signs.
While there has only been one reported stolen political sign to the Wichita Falls Police Department, political headquarters says there have been more stolen signs than that.
“I’ve had maybe 25% of the people that come in the office say that they are coming in to buy signs that were stolen or replaced.” said Annette Barfield Chairman Wichita County Republican Headquarters.
According to Wichita Falls Police Department stealing someone’s yard sign is illegal, and depending on where the sign is, accusers can have a charge as high as trespassing on private property.
“For instance if it’s on your porch rather than out near the curb or the street in the yard it might be a little bit different considering what the laws are.” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper Wichita Falls Police Department.
Volunteers with The Wichita County Democratic Headquarters have also had supporters get political yards signs either stolen or vandalized within the last couple of weeks.
“Between three to five people I know personally have come into our headquarters to get replacement signs because theirs had been torn up the lady that came in today said they took her signs and left a bunch of trump signs in it’s place.” said Terry Gilleland Volunteer Wichita County Democratic Headquarters.
Depending on the size and where you get them from, political yards signs can cost supporters anywhere from $5 to $25 dollars per sign.
