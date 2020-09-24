Windthorst Elementary receives 2020 National Blue Ribbon Honor

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - Congratulations to Windthorst Elementary! They were one of only 28 Texas public schools to receive a 2020 National Blue Ribbon honor.
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
In 38 years the program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.