Chloe and Watson need their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a couple of kittens, Chloe and Watson.
Chloe and Watson are very sweet kittens.
Watson is very curious and likes to explore while Chloe loves to be pet and held.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. with more cats available for adoption.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
