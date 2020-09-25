Fall temps are on the way after this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday we’ll see temperatures will return back to Summer like conditions. We will see a high of about 90 on Friday with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 days with a high of 93. On Sunday will cool off a tad but not much we will have a high of 92 with sunny skies but a cold front looks to come in late Sunday going into Monday dropping temps down into the low 70s for the high on Monday then Tuesday we are tracking another cold front that looks to drop temps back into the 70s by Thursday.