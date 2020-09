WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ll see a little last blast of summer this weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday up close to or above 90. However, a big front arrives Sunday evening with blustery north winds and falling temperatures behind it. Most days next week will be in the 70s if not 80s with lows at night in the 40s and 50s. We may see some thunderstorms behind the front Sunday evening.