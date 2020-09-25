Hippity is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman from the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Tila Grant to talk about Hippity.
Hippity is a super soft, super sweet one-year-old rabbit.
He is also trained to use a litter box!
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re working by appointment only at this time.
The adoption fee for rabbits is $10.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment by calling (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
