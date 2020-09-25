1 injured in shooting at Highpoint Village Apartments

1 person was taken to United Regional after being shot in the hip. (Source: KAUZ)
By Angie Lankford | September 25, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:16 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

It happened Thursday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Professional Drive at the Highpoint Village apartment complex.

Officers say one man was shot in the hip and taken to United Regional with non life-threatening injuries.

So far, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

