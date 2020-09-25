One new death, 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

One new death, 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County
By KAUZ Team | September 25, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 5:12 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 25 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,741 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,444 total recoveries, 20,034 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 266 patients recovering at home while 8 are in the hospital. Two patients are in critical condition.

There are now 359 tests still pending.

The active cases can be found broken down by city below:

  • Burkburnett: 18
  • Electra: 4
  • Iowa Park: 41
  • Wichita Falls: 211

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District is saddened to report a death today. Case 1,406, age 50 - 59, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are 24 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 25 new recoveries to report today.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,663: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,740: 60 - 69, stable condition

Totals for the week ending September 25 are as follows:

Total new cases - 128

Positivity Rate - 9.5%

Case Type

Contact = 43 cases

Close Contact = 24 cases

Community Spread = 39 cases

Under Investigation = 22 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 4 cases

6 – 10 = 4 cases

11 – 19 = 21 cases

20 – 29 = 24 cases

30 – 39 = 20 cases

40 – 49 = 19 cases

50 – 59 = 17 cases

60 – 69 = 14 cases

70 – 79 = 5 cases

80+ = 0 cases

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.