One new death, 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 25 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,741 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 1,444 total recoveries, 20,034 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 266 patients recovering at home while 8 are in the hospital. Two patients are in critical condition.
There are now 359 tests still pending.
The active cases can be found broken down by city below:
- Burkburnett: 18
- Electra: 4
- Iowa Park: 41
- Wichita Falls: 211
The Health District is saddened to report a death today. Case 1,406, age 50 - 59, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are 24 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, and 25 new recoveries to report today.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,465: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,663: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,740: 60 - 69, stable condition
Totals for the week ending September 25 are as follows:
Total new cases - 128
Positivity Rate - 9.5%
Case Type
Contact = 43 cases
Close Contact = 24 cases
Community Spread = 39 cases
Under Investigation = 22 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 4 cases
6 – 10 = 4 cases
11 – 19 = 21 cases
20 – 29 = 24 cases
30 – 39 = 20 cases
40 – 49 = 19 cases
50 – 59 = 17 cases
60 – 69 = 14 cases
70 – 79 = 5 cases
80+ = 0 cases
