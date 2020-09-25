Texas Department of Public Safety reminding public of waiver effect for drivers license

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public that the state of Disaster Declaration in response to COVID-19 remains in effect, and includes the waiver of expiration dates for commercial driver licenses (CDL).
If your Texas CDL, drivers license, identification card or election identification certificate expires on or after March 13, 2020, it is covered by the Disaster Declaration waiver, and will remain valid for 60 days after DPS issues public notice that normal operations have resumed.
According to DPS, the 60-day notice has not been issued at this time, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.
Customers are also able to download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension notice to carry with them in their vehicle.
Furthermore, the Federal Motor carrier Safety Administration has extended its waiver for CDL’s and commercial learners permits validity period from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, in response to the President’s declaration of a national emergency regarding COVID-19.
This waiver is for commercial licenses or commercial permits that expired on or after March 1, 2020.
Texas DL offices are open and taking appointments statewide for CDL, DL, learners license or ID card transactions, as well as those needing to take a driving test.
To further assist the public, many offices are now open on Saturdays through December and are accepting appointments for renewals and replacements only.
Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
DL offices have implemented several COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.