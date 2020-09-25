United Way Virtual Campaign Kickoff and Fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dierrica Smith joined Tila Grant in studio to talk about the upcoming Virtual Campaign Kickoff and Fundraiser for the North Texas United Way.
The fundraiser takes place on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This is a virtual event anyone can attend from the comfort of their own home.
Attendees will be given a coupon and a gift card for Bite Squad so your dinner can be delivered directly to your door.
There will be performances by Bowling for Soup and Brittany Roberts as well as a silent auction you can take part in.
All proceeds will go directly to the 15 area nonprofits that have partnered with United Way for this event:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls
- Child Care Partners
- Communities in Schools
- Helen Farabee Centers
- Iowa Park Recreational Activity Center
- Southside Youth Senter
- YMCA
- Catholic Charities
- Wichita Adult Literacy Council
- Senior Citizens Activity Center of Burkburnett
- The Kitchen
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters
- Habitat for Humanity
- Teen Court of Wichita County
- Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
To buy a ticket or find more information, you can visit their website.
