WFISD Memorial Stadium changes attendance guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight’s Rider’s season opener against Midland High game at Memorial Stadium is expecting to draw in a crowd, but there are some changes students should be aware of when attending games.
Highlights include that everyone will have to wear a face covering at all times, students have to social distance in the stands and must be picked up 15 minutes after the game.
For a full list of the guidelines, check out this page.
This game is the fifth varsity football game for Memorial Stadium to host this year.
Memorial stadium has hosted two WFISD games and two non-WFISD games.
“It’s easier to get the more of the high school game atmosphere for the student body if they keep their mask on and stay in the student section. Student guidelines are not much different for the fans when it comes to the COVID-19 protocol," said Scot Hafley, Wichita Falls ISD athletic director.
The student guidelines were developed in collaboration with all three WFISD high school principals to put something in place that keeps students safe and encourages a good game atmosphere.
By following these rules, the football season will be able to continue even with the pandemic.
“We just appreciate everyone working with the school district to try and keep these games played and hopefully not have any more shutdowns or postponements,” said Hafley.
The athletic department is following COVID-19 protocols from the state and UIL.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.