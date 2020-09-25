WFISD Memorial Stadium attendance guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has released a list of guidelines for those attending events at Memorial Stadium and Garnett Field.
The guidelines are as follows:
- Face coverings must be worn at all times.
- Students are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance to guarantee a seat. Gates will close when the stadium reaches 50% capacity.
- No re-entry is allowed.
- Middle school and elementary school students will not be allowed to purchase tickets or enter the stadium without a supervising adult with a ticket.
- Students are responsible for social distancing in the stands.
- Students may not loiter under the stands at any time, including half-time or after the game.
- Families and students will not have access to the south end zone locker room area after the game.
- All students must be picked up within 15 minutes from when the game ends. Failure to do so may result in the loss of privilege to attend future games.
You can buy tickets for games starting a week in advance on the WFISD website, by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.