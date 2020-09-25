Wichita Falls veterans reflect on future memorial plaza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee is in the final design phase for its Veterans Memorial Plaza.
“We really don’t have a facility to honor veterans,” said David Coleman, chairman of Lake Wichita Revitalization Project. “It gives us an opportunity to give current veterans a place to come and reflect that shows the community’s appreciation for what they have done.”
Right now, the committee is raising money for the walkway by selling bricks.
After that, other parts of the project can start.
“When I heard about this project going on it was just amazing that somebody cared about me,” said Joel Jimenez, a Vietnam veteran. “Somebody cares about the grandfathers, the dads, the uncles, and the mothers.”
The plaza will be for all veterans but will have two specific memorials: One for veterans who lost their lives in conflict and another specifically for Vietnam Veterans.
That monument was bought by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“They want to repay us back by just giving us a special thanks,” said Jimenez. “When I moved here 47 years ago at the 46th year I would have left, but I love this community. Seeing these monuments brings me joy,” said Jimenez.
The committee is selling the bricks for the walkway until Wednesday.
