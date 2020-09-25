Wilbarger County no longer exempt from mask mandate

WILBARGER CO., Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger County is no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mandate involving masks in public areas where social distancing is not possible, County Judge Greg Tyra announced Friday.
The total active case number for the county has exceeded the 20 case limit.
Residents must now wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when:
- Inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public.
- In an outdoor public place where it is not feasible to maintain six feet of space between people not in the same household.
Exceptions to the requirement are listed below:
- Any person younger than 10 years of age
- Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering
- Any person consuming food or drink or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink
- Any person exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors while maintaining a safe distance for others not in the same household
- Any person driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver
- Any person obtaining a service which requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face such as visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal
- Any person in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water
- Any person voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election (wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged)
- Any person providing or obtaining access to religious worship (wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged)
- Any person giving a speech or a broadcast or to an audience
The occupancy of businesses will remain at 75%.
Once the active case count drops below 20 and stays there for 30 days, Judge Tyra will reapply for the exemption.
