Community continues to support WFPD through prayer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was prayed over Saturday by people in Wichita Falls
Sacred Heart Catholic Church gathered for a rosary rally on the WFPD front porch to pray for police officers
“I guess it’s affected a lot of people from coming out because they did not want to take the chance of getting COVID-19, which I don’t blame because it’s bad,” said Michael Martini, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Martini bought and handed out one hundred Saint Michael medallions to give to police officers for protection.
“This rosary rally is just the beginning," said Martini. “We need to support our police in every way, financially and prayerfully. So when you say your prayers in the evening before you go to bed, say a prayer for our police because we need them to protect us.”
Another rosary rally will take place on October 10th to pray for America and the healing of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.