Graham man killed in car crash in Young County

Graham, Texas (TNN) - A Graham man has died following a crash in Young County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a deadly accident occurred on Sept 26 at 2:30 P.M. on Highway 16, south of Graham.
The victim Larry Eckhardt was traveling down Highway-16 when he drove into the back of an SUV that was attempting to turn onto Thomas Lane.
DPS says it is likely that Eckhardt didn’t see the other vehicle in time because of it being in a blind spot.
Eckhardt was pronounced dead at the scene, further details of the crash are still under investigation.
