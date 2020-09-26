Windthorst Elementary School receives a blue ribbon for academic performance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Windthorst Elementary School receives The U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Award for high academic perfomance.
The Blue Ribbon Award recognizes academic achievements of schools around the U.S every five years and with more than 5,000 schools in the state of Texas it’s a huge accomplishment.
“It felt like we were finally being recognized for hard work and i know all teachers everywhere work hard but I feel like are kids are exceptional and the more we ask of them the more they give and they don’t give up.” said Karen Mcanne Windthorst 5th grade teacher.
The award was given to the school because of it’s high Star Test scores from the previous school years but the staff at Windthorst Elementary says everybody in the community is to thank for helping win The Blue Ribbon Award.
"They didn’t just look at oh you have this score it was more about how do you make your school great relationship with your kids what sets your school apart from other schools. "said Shelia Hise Windthorst 3rd grade teacher.
There was suppose to be a ceremony in Washington for The Blue Ribbon Award in November, but due to COVID-19 that had to be cancelled.
