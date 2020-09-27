Wichita Falls resident cruise for change for this upcoming election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -According to new data found at Pew Research Latino voters are expected to become the largest ethnic minority for the upcoming November presidential elections.
Currently there are 5.6 million eligible Hispanic voters in the State of Texas alone.
That’s why local business owners Larry Moreno, Cafe Con Leche Founder Gonzalo Robles, and The League of Women voters decided to put together a voting registration cruise.
“This is my first time ever voting and registering to me in my opinion I just never thought my vote would ever really matter or make a difference.” said Larry Moreno Wichita Fall business owner.
The deadline to register to vote is October 5.
To find out how to register to vote in this year’s presidential election visit VoteTexas.gov website.
