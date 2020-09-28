Arrest made after bus barn broken into, truck set on fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after breaking into Durham School Services and setting a truck on fire, according to Wichita Falls police.
Lisa Perez was arrested on charges of burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 and criminal trespass.
According to officers, security footage of the scene show Perez enter the fenced property around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
The footage reportedly shows Perez enter the School Services building and remove one laptop, 13 razor blades, four screwdrivers, one wire stripper, one metal ring clamp and multiple sets of bus keys, which were all found piled up in the parking lot.
The estimated value of the removed items is about $3,150.
Officers report that once Perez left the building, the door latched behind her and she could not get back in. Perez reportedly then broke two windows of the building and damaged multiple buses as well as set fire to a Ford F-150 in the parking lot.
The estimated cost of the damages to the building and the buses is around $15,500.
The fire department will be conducting an investigation into the arson of the truck.
Perez reportedly entered multiple buses during her time on the property and removed one Zonar screen, two Lytex drive cameras, one Motorola CB radio, one Zonar hand controller and three tire bats.
The Wichita Falls Police Department says all of the property taken was recovered.
Officers reportedly arrived on scene around 9 a.m. while the fire department was putting out the truck fire and Perez was still on the property.
Perez was taken into custody and was taken to the State Hospital to be evaluated.
She was released from the hospital around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon and was transferred to the Wichita County Jail.
The total bond for all four charges was set at $9,000 and Perez currently remains in jail.
