Backdoor Theatre moves forward after July flood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Backdoor Theatre in Wichita Falls faced another challenge: A water pipe bursting caused flooding in their dinner theatre and main lobby.
“That leak was actually 80 gallons a minute pumping into the building,” Carter Wallace, interim artistic director for the theatre, said.
Water rose to five feet in a matter of hours. Now dried out and gutted after weeks of manual labor, an empty pit and still intact wooded beams remain without a stage.
“We have plans to rebuild and even renovate so it’ll be back eventually, just as soon as we can get it done” Wallace said.
While time ticks waiting for insurance claims to get squared away, the show here at Backdoor must go on. Improv shows and parking lot performances are all in the works.
“We actually have our youth theatre school registration open for the fall semester, we will be doing the classes virtually and those classes are open to kindergarteners all the way to 12th graders,” Jessica Wood, business director for the theatre, said. “It’s really cool to see that kind of love and commitment and heart come from people from all walks of life and they’ve just found their place here at backdoor theatre.”
The art community recognizes the hard work here, from the countless volunteers and donors who’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into bring new life into this 100 year old building.
“To see those artists and artist organizations step up when we’re having such a tremendous year of uncertainty and change, I think it speaks highly of our creative community,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, associate executive director for the Wichita Falls Alliance for the Arts, said.
