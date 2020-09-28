Backhoe used to rip out ATM in Walters

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - An ATM was badly damaged by a backhoe overnight in Walters and now police and the FBI are looking for whoever did it.
A series of events unfolded in Walters overnight, starting with a house fire at 3rd and Wyoming around 1:45 a.m.
During the fire, thieves made their way to the Cotton County District 1 Barn, stealing a backhoe and taking it to Arvest Bank in an attempt to steal the ATM.
“Looks like they tied chains on to it and got it pulled out here for a while before the alarms went off and they stole a pick-up from the county barn.” District 1 County Commissioner Mike Woods.
After the alarm went off, an officer raced to the bank and saw a truck cutting through the field to the south.
The ATM was found left behind in the banks parking lot.
After searching for the truck it was later founded ditched in an alley-way in downtown Walters.
Woods said he’s never seen anything like this during his time as county commissioner.
“I really don’t know why they picked this and why they picked the county barn," Woods said.
Woods believes this could be a possible inside job for thieves to get their hands on the backhoe and pick-up.
“You know our county barn is kind of hide back and a lot of people in town don’t know where it the county barn is at," Woods said.
Luckily, thieves weren’t able to get away with any money because they couldn’t open the ATM.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.