Duncan community mourning after couple killed in weekend car crash

“These kiddos have been, their parents have imprinted on their heart so these kiddos will carry their parent’s memory with them wherever they go for the rest of their lives. It’ll be sad, it’ll be hard but we’re going to try to maintain a really strong front for these kiddos and let them know we really are their family from here forward and everyone in our community feels the same and we’re all going to be here for them,” Shores said.