Ethan Belcher named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

By Alyssa Osterdock | September 28, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 9:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our Blitz on 6 high school football Player of the Week goes to Windthorst’s running back Ethan Belcher.

In the Trojans' 39 to 34 victory against City View this past Friday, Belcher recorded 32 carries, 296 total yards, 4 touchdowns, 7 catches, 56 yards and 7 tackles.

Belcher is sitting at #4 in Texoma area rushing leaders, with 74 attempts, 521 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Ethan is also is up for the statewide Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week honor.

