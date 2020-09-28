Good attendance for downtown WF Fall Wine Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market had a busy day with it’s Fall Wine Fest.
Wine Fest happens twice a year with one in the fall and one in the spring.
Every fall Wine Fest is outside on the streets, which makes it easier this year to control the traffic and social distancing while still in the middle of the pandemic.
“Not out here. Maybe if it was a bigger event, but something small and homey like this it’s perfect. Anybody can come out,” said Matt Enriquez on his first Wine Fest visit.
This years fall Wine Fest supports wineries that are still closed by having the opportunity to get their wine back out to the public.
“Great weather, great wine, great people. What more do you want,” said Enriquez, a Wichita Falls resident.
Two to three wineries return every weekend of normal Farmer’s Market days.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.