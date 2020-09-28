Food Truck Championship to take over downtown Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The best food trucks in Oklahoma will be gathering for a delicious showdown at the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship in downtown Chickasha.
The 3rd annual event will kick off on this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. as food truck vendors from around the state battle to be the best until 9 p.m.
This year’s lineup includes 30 food trucks that are ready to show off their culinary expertise and skills.
Winning categories include 1st through 3rd place, Most Creative and Fan Favorite, with each one getting a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
“This event is fun, competitive, delicious and a sure way to show off the great work our food truck friends do,” says Josh Woods, OFTC Organizer.
Three guest judges will be tasked with picking the best of the best.
The event is free to the public and each vendor will be open for regular sales for both lunch and dinner.
“We look forward to hosting everyone," Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley said. “Not only is there great food but both the Rock Island Arts Festival and Rock Island Ride are taking place that day. See you there!”
The 2020 Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Map can be found below:
Other events of the day include the following:
- Rock Island Arts Festival
- Rock Island Ride
- Live music from great local talent
- Axe throwing exhibition
The Canadian River Brewing company and The Speak Easy bar will also be open for anyone interested in trying out Oklahoma’s newest craft beers.
