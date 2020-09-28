Great Looking Fall Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures are headed down into the 40s later tonight with lighter winds and clear skies. This will be the coolest night so far this fall season. We’ll see a nice warm-up Tuesday with sunny skies, afternoon highs will reach the 70s to lower 80s. We may be a little hotter for Wednesday as temperatures get close to 90 before another front and cooler weather for the end of this week. The overall forecast remains dry as a bone!