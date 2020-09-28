Mild and windy conditions are in the forecast for Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we’re going to see nice cool conditions compared to what we saw this weekend we saw temps in the 90s however, for today we will see a high in the mid-70s. The wind is going to be strong out of the north at about 15 to 25 miles an hour gusting upwards of 40. Overnight tonight we will see nice cool conditions. The low for tonight is only going to be in the mid-40s. Then going into Tuesday we’ll see a high of about 78 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the Northwest at about 10 to 20 miles an hour. Then Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 days with a high of 88 but another cold front comes in after that and we’ll see temps in the upper 70s and low 80s for the high on Thursday. On Friday we look to be cool once again with a high of only about 75 but then on Saturday and Sunday we will return into the mid to low 80s across Texoma.