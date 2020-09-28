MSU Texas waiving admission fees for one week

MSU Texas waiving admission fees for one week
There’s some good news this week for high school seniors. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | September 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 3:55 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s some good news for high school seniors: some colleges are waiving admission fees for this week.

Midwestern State University said the fees are dropped through the Apply Texas website and are for all undergraduate and transfer applications.

It’s just one of multiple universities dropping fees this week.

The admission fees will be dropped for any applications submitted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 for the Fall 2021 semester.

MSU Texas' admission page can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.