MSU Texas waiving admission fees for one week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s some good news for high school seniors: some colleges are waiving admission fees for this week.
Midwestern State University said the fees are dropped through the Apply Texas website and are for all undergraduate and transfer applications.
It’s just one of multiple universities dropping fees this week.
The admission fees will be dropped for any applications submitted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 for the Fall 2021 semester.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.