News Channel 6 City Guide: 20th Annual Friendship Festival

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re celebrating 20 years of the Friendship Festival in Burkburnett. It’s an event that celebrates the boomtown community with tons of family-friendly fun.
The annual Friendship Festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 3. Things will look a little different this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some health and safety measures will be in place.
“We are asking everyone to follow the Governor’s guidelines; wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, please wear a mask if possible, and social distancing,” Jim Morris, special events coordinator for the City of Burkburnett said.
But tons of attractions will still be available for families to enjoy. The Friendship Festival is free to attend but some attractions and vendors will have a cost.
“It is our 20th year so we are doing some things a little bit special. Besides having the car show and all the food vendors and regular vendors, at 6 p.m. we will have The Mullet Boyz in concert. Then following that we’re going to have fireworks,” Morris said. “For the kids, [we’ll have] a little bit of everything. We have bounce houses, face painting, magic show, there’s also a pony ride. We [will] have a mud volleyball tournament and we [will] have a cornhole tournament."
The fun will begin at 10 a.m. with the car show in the Burkburnett Community Center parking lot. The rest of the festival will begin just before 6 p.m. with The Mullet Boyz taking the stage in the United Friendship Amphitheater. For more information, you can head to the City of Burkburnett Facebook page.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.