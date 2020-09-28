News Channel 6 City Guide: 20th Annual Friendship Festival

“It is our 20th year so we are doing some things a little bit special. Besides having the car show and all the food vendors and regular vendors, at 6 p.m. we will have The Mullet Boyz in concert. Then following that we’re going to have fireworks,” Morris said. “For the kids, [we’ll have] a little bit of everything. We have bounce houses, face painting, magic show, there’s also a pony ride. We [will] have a mud volleyball tournament and we [will] have a cornhole tournament."