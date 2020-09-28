BBB reports increase in online car scams

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - A recent study by the Better Business Bureau shows an uptick in online car buying scams as sellers on sites like Craigslist claim they need to get rid of their vehicle for a fraction of market value.
In the case, Archer City resident Jesse Johnson said his seller said it was her late husband’s car and that she needed to sell it before being deployed overseas.
“That really played on me psychologically, you know,” said Johnson. “I didn’t think someone would come up with a story that appealed to me that way it did.”
After subscribing to various tradeposts via Facebook, Johnson got the email from the woman claiming to be stationed in Montana for the Air Force. After completing various eBay gift card transactions through a third-party company, Johnson realized he would never be getting his car, or his money back.
“I’m former army, okay. I’ve deployed a few times and I know what that’s like. I know what it’s like to, you know, have to deploy, wrap up your business, and get a will made out,” Johnson said. “And all the stuff that you gotta do….so I identify with the story and I sympathize with the person telling me this story.”
BBB Serving North Central Texas, Wichita Falls President Monica Horton also weighed in on the scammer tactics.
“I think that carrot and that hook of a very inexpensive automobile is the hook, and they have the story to back it up,” Horton said.
Horton says the biggest thing you can do when deciding to buy online is to know the market value of the car and do extra research into any third party involved.
“All of the scams that we see have that hook and that appeal. Take a step back and really look at that transaction before you follow through with it,” said Horton.
