Prayer group gives back at WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Passionate Online Prayer with Encouragement, a prayer group, is celebrating six months and the beginning of a monthly outing in the community at Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
The global ministry, POPWE, donated $1010.00 to WFAFB.
"It’s really amazing. It’s just great to get folks to help us work because we couldn’t do it without them,” said Simon Welch, marketing director of WFAFB.
The idea came from one of POPWE’s visionary partners to serve in the community and pray over organizations.
“Right now, the need is just really extraordinary in our community. With COVID-19, there have been many many folks that are out of work and need food,” said Welch.
Part of POPWE’s prayer thanked the organization that distributes food to feed the hungry.
“We wanted to expand beyond the borders of simply just praying. We wanted to do prayer and action,” said Matt McKay, pastor at First Baptist Church Dean.
In October, the prayer group will be going to hospitals or a hospice.
The group is on Facebook every morning at 6:30 a.m. and prays for people around the world.
If you want to volunteer at the food bank, you can sign up online.
