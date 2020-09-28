Singer-songwriter Mac Davis reported “critically ill” following heart surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - World-renowned Lubbock native, singer-songwriter Mac Davis is “critically ill” following heart surgery in Nashville, according to Davis' manager.
A statement from the Davis family was posted to social media accounts claiming to represent Davis and his manager, saying “your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time.”
Davis, a graduate of Lubbock High School, moved to Georgia after High School. He started his career in music with Nancy Sinatra’s company where he wrote music for the Sinatras, as well as Elvis Presley, many songs such as “In The Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation” becoming classics.
After moving to pursue his own career, Davis began performing his country music in 1970, quickly topping charts in Country and Pop, winning the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1974.
Davis also followed a career in acting, including The Mac Davis show in the 1970s. He made appearances in movies and TV shows throughout the decades, with his most recent being a 2019 credit on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.
Dolly Parton shared the tweet announcing Davis' condition with the hashtag: “#PrayForMacDavis.”
This is a developing story.
