Texas Senate special election tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tomorrow is the special election to fill Pat Fallon’s spot in the Texas State Senate for District 30.
Fallon resigned in August and there are six candidates running for his vacant seat.
Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The voting locations are as follows:
- Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith St, Wichita Falls
- Tx Highway Department 1601, Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
- Church at Sheppard 2101, Puckett Rd, Wichita Falls
- First Assembly of God, 3101 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls
- Region 9 Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
- Commissioner Pct 2 Building, 102 W College, Burkburnett
- Commissioner Pct 4 Building, 2023 Sh 25 N, Electra
- Iowa Park Tax Substation, 400 N Wall, Iowa Park
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.