Wichita Falls Warriors hockey team releases 2020-21 schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Warriors hockey team are looking to kickstart their 2020-21 season with eight straight home games.
The hockey team released their full schedule last Friday, with a total of 18 games scheduled for 2020 and 34 games in 2021.
The Warriors will be playing several different teams including Amarillo, Lone Star, New Mexico and Shreveport.
The team is also looking for potential billet families to help house its players.
Players would stay with the families from August until May depending on the postseason and participating families would also get a $325 stipend to help pay for a player’s expenses.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.