YOC reopening kicks off in October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Youth Opportunities Center is in need of building repairs and has finally received enough donations to begin renovations.
The YOC has been a safe place for east side residents in Wichita Falls for over 20 years.
“They’re seeing so much negativity, I mean, they’re seeing so much negativity. And a lot of them don’t see a way to make it happen,” said Madeline Chappell, YOC executive director.
The center specializes in community enrichment programs.
“You want to succeed, in like, you want your purpose to in life to be fulfilled. To sit back one day and be like you know what I did, what I had to do. I’m happy. I’m content, you know, but a lot of people don’t get that chance,” said Chappell.
The center has art, dance, and writing classes.
Classes have been put on hold for several months because of COVID-19 and the building’s needed repairs.
The YOC has partnered with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority to have programs in their Paul Irwin Center starting next month.
The YOC has partnered with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority to have programs in their Paul Irwin Center starting next month.
