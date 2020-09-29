BBB warns of fraudulent sites using area business information

Early reports of this scam started in July, when a Wichita Falls company reported to BBB they were receiving calls from angry customers about unauthorized charges that displayed their website on the transaction details from the consumer’s bank. Then again, in August, BBB opened an investigation of an online retailer Tiditime.com, claiming to be located in Wichita Falls, TX on their website when the website was registered out of Panama. This investigation was prompted by an influx of consumer complaints and scam tracker reports alleging that this business fails to deliver the item(s) the consumer paid for. Notably, the address advertised on this website belongs to a BBB Accredited Business that is not affiliated with the fraudulent site. Just last week, another incident involving a car dealer in Dallas revealed all of their information to include name and address being used by an imposter website to defraud consumers.