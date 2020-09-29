BBB warns of fraudulent sites using area business information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is getting reports from several area businesses whose information is being used on fraudulent websites.
Scammers are using information from existing businesses to conceal their true location and contact information.
Websites registered in other places will use a name and address of a BBB Accredited Business not affiliated with them to convince consumers their website is safe.
These scam sites will charge consumers for products that will never arrive, sometimes even using a tracking code trick to void credit card disputes.
Online purchase scams have increased recently due to fraudulent sites offering products in high-demand with timely deliveries.
If any business begins to receive calls from customers thinking they were wrongly charged by them due to fraudulent sites stealing their information, the BBB recommends they direct the caller to the BBB’s Scam Tracker report or to their office at (940) 691-1172.
For more information on online shopping scams and tips on how to avoid them, click here.
See the full BBB press release below:
