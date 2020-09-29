Gas leak evacuation at Allegheny Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police have evacuated at least three houses on Allegheny Drive due to a gas leak.
Officers have shut down one lane of Southwest Parkway between Allegheny Drive and Sierra Madre Drive.
Our crew on scene say there is a strong smell of gas in the area.
The Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and American Medical Response units are all on scene at this time.
