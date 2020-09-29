MSU Texas offers online adult education degree

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dr. Delores Jackson joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about an online adult education degree being offered by MSU Texas.
This program offers adults the chance to finish a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences undergraduate degree.
The approach of the BAAS degree builds on the learner’s background and experiences.
Credits can be accepted from vocational and technical training, armed forces training, community college, work experience and more.
For more information, call the MSU Texas office to speak with an advisor at (940) 397-4400, or visit their website.
