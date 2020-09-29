Multiple people detained for human trafficking during traffic stop in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Multiple people have been detained for human trafficking in Wichita Falls, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a speeding SUV around 1:30 p.m. on Central E. Freeway near the Wichita Falls Travel Information Center.
The SUV was full of people stacked on top of each other in prone positions in the back seat and cargo area. The driver had no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
The people were being brought to Dallas from Albuquerque in what Sheriff Duke called a “classic case of human trafficking."
Sheriff’s deputies contacted the local ICE representative who then contacted ICE agents from Dallas.
Immigration will be putting detainers on the people for illegal entry into the United States.
The driver is being charged with speeding and not having a drivers license.
ICE will then put a detainer on him as well while he’s at the Wichita County Jail.
Sheriff Duke says this is not the first offense the driver has committed.
