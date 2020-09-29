42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,839

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | September 29, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 3:53 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 16 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,839 cases in Wichita County, with 339 still being active.

There have been 1,477 total recoveries, 20,361 negative tests and 23 deaths.

There are currently 329 patients recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 353 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District confirmed there are 42 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 16...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District has 42 new cases to report today, 10 hospitalizations, and 16 recoveries.

Hospitalizations

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,816: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.