42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,839

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 16 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,839 cases in Wichita County, with 339 still being active.
There have been 1,477 total recoveries, 20,361 negative tests and 23 deaths.
There are currently 329 patients recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. Two patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 353 tests still pending.
Hospitalizations
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,582: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,756: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,773: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,774: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,816: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,827: 50 - 59, stable condition
